Russia: British threats to boycott World Cup over spy attack hurt ties, sport (VIDEO)

LONDON, March 13 — Russia’s foreign ministry said today British threats to boycott the 2018 World Cup over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in England would damage ties with Moscow and hurt world sport, Interfax news agency reported.

Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier yesterday it was “highly likely” that Moscow was responsible for the attack and some British officials have suggested boycotting the Russia-hosted World Cup later this year in response.

“We want to emphasize once again: such provocative statements, which fan anti-Russian hysteria, only complicate relations between our countries and are blow to world sport,” Interfax quoted the ministry as saying in a statement. — Reuters

Police officers seal off the road on which Russian Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018. — Reuters pic