World

Pupil shoots, injures classmates in Mexico school (VIDEO)

Thursday January 19, 2017
08:04 AM GMT+8

A marine stands guard outside a high school where a student opened fire on his classmates in Monterrey, Mexico, on January 18, 2017. — AFP picA marine stands guard outside a high school where a student opened fire on his classmates in Monterrey, Mexico, on January 18, 2017. — AFP pic

MONTERREY (Mexico), Jan 19 — A 15-year-old boy shot at his classmates at a high school in northern Mexico yesterday, injuring at least five people including himself, officials said.

The pupil opened fire at Northeastern College in the city of Monterrey, civil protection official Oscar Aboytes told AFP.

He said the school initially told the civil protection service that three people had been killed, but when experts arrived at the school, they found those victims to be “extremely seriously” injured.

The shooter unsuccessfully tried to kill himself, Aboytes said.

In total five people were hurt, four seriously, including the shooter, state security secretary Aldo Fasci told reporters.

He said there was a video showing the boy shooting at a teacher and another pupil before shooting himself.

Mexico suffers regular gang violence but so far nothing appeared to indicate that the school shooting was gang-related.

“It is an unprecedented situation. Nothing like this has happened before” in schools in the surrounding state of Nuevo Leon, Fasci said.

Wednesday’s attack came as the northeastern state of Quintana Roo, hundreds of miles from Monterrey, reeled from two shootings, thought to be linked to gangs or drug dealers, that left nine people dead.

In 2014, 43 students from a teacher training college in southern Mexico went missing and are believed dead. — AFP

