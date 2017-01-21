Protesters in Mexico erect fake wall around embassy (VIDEO)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 21 — Protesters in Mexico City used boxes to build a makeshift wall outside the US embassy on Friday (January 20) to protest plans from US President Donald Trump to build a border wall.

He has vowed to move fast on construction which he claims its southern neighbour will pay for.

But protesters in Mexico disagreed.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated he would build a wall, despite Mexico's refusal to pay for one.. — Reuters picTrump is also expected to take executive action on renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that underpins Mexico’s economy “very shortly,” his spokesperson has reported.

In his campaign, Trump derided Mexicans as rapists and murderers and vowed to build a wall along the US southern border to keep them out.

More than three quarters of Mexicans have a bad or very bad opinion of the US President, according to a poll of 600 people conducted earlier this month by Gabinete de Comunicacion Estrategica. — Reuters