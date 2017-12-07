Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Pro-Hezbollah newspaper declares ‘Death to America’

Thursday December 7, 2017
US President Donald Trump controversially recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump controversially recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital. — Reuters picBEIRUT, Dec 7 — Reuters Lebanon’s pro-Hezbollah al-Akhbar newspaper declared “Death to America” on its front page today, the strongest reaction among universally critical Lebanese press coverage of US President Donald Trump’s decision on the stauts of disputed Jerusalem.

Trump yesterday officially recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and said he would move the US Embassy there, sparking fury and frustration in Arab countries.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, is expected to deliver the group’s first reaction to Trump’s move in a televised address at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Thursday.

Akhbar called Trump’s decision “America’s new Balfour,” refering to the Balfour Declaration in which Britain endorsed the establishment of a Jewish homeland in the Middle East a century ago.

“Today in Palestine there is a capable, empowered resistance that owns thousands of rockets that can strike Tel Aviv,” it said.

Hezbollah, a heavily-armed military and political organisation, has fought numerous conflicts with Israel since it was formed in 1982. — Reuters

