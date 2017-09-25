Polls open for Iraqi Kurdistan independence vote

A woman casts her vote during Kurds independence referendum in Halabja, Iraq September 25, 2017. — Reuters pic ERBIL (Iraq), Sept 25 — Iraqi Kurds began voting today in a historic independence referendum despite the opposition of Baghdad and neighbouring states, AFP reporters said.



The vote, initiated by veteran leader Massud Barzani, is being held across the three northern provinces of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, Arbil, Sulaimaniyah and Dohuk, as well as in disputed bordering zones such as the oil-rich province of Kirkuk. — AFP