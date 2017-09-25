Polls open for Iraqi Kurdistan independence vote

The vote, initiated by veteran leader Massud Barzani, is being held across the three northern provinces of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, Arbil, Sulaimaniyah and Dohuk, as well as in disputed bordering zones such as the oil-rich province of Kirkuk. — AFP
Monday September 25, 2017
01:22 PM GMT+8
ICYMI
Citing financial feel-good factor, observers predict GE14 in March, April
The Edit: Blooming lovely! Japan zoo names baby panda after fragrant flowers
The Edit: Liam Neeson goes off the rails in new clip for ‘The Commuter’
The Edit: Why Paris is yet again the world’s undisputed fashion capital
Advertisement
More stories
- Trump scorns 'madman' Kim after threat of H-bomb test at sea
- Greenpeace boards ship in bid to stop UK-bound shipment of ‘toxic’ VW diesels
- Thousands rally for and against Philippines’ Duterte (VIDEO)
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi offers to 'take back' Rohingyas amid violence (VIDEO)
- If threatened, US will ‘totally destroy’ North Korea, Trump vows (VIDEO)
Trending Videos
Related Articles
- Nearly 35,000 residents flee amid fears of volcanic eruption on Bali
- WHO warns of cholera threat in Bangladesh Rohingya camps (VIDEO)
- Myanmar searches for more Hindu corpses as mass grave unearthed
- London mayor: Britain should not host President Trump on state visit
- North Korea, Venezuela, Chad among eight countries on new US travel ban (VIDEO)
Advertisement
MMO Instagram
Tweets by @themmailonline