Police warns of ‘possible terrorist attack’ south of Barcelona

Forensic police officers search for clues near the area where a van crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, August 17, 2017. — Reuters picBARCELONA, Aug 18 — Spanish police warned early this morning that agents had been deployed to a city south of Barcelona to counter a “possible terrorist attack”, just hours after a van mowed into pedestrians killing 13 people in the popular seaside city.

Police in the Spanish region of Catalonia tweeted that a “police operation” was taking place in Cambrils some 120km south of Barcelona and tweeted asking people to “stay home, stay safe”. — AFP