Police kill man who could be Barcelona attack fugitive, source says

Interior Minister for the Catalan government Joaquim Forn (centre) speaks past Josep Lluis Trapero, chief of the Catalan regional police ‘Mossos D’Esquadra’ (right) and Justice Minister of the Catalan Government Carles Mundo during a press conference in Barcelona on August 21, 2017. — AFP picBARCELONA, Aug 21 — Spanish police today killed a man who could be Younes Abouyaaqoub, the alleged fugitive driver of a van that mowed down crowds in Barcelona, a source close to the probe said.

“They have shot dead a suspect who could be the perpetrator of the attack,” the source, who declined to be named, told AFP.

Police in Catalonia confirmed that a man wearing what appeared to be a suicide belt had been killed in Subirats, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) away from Barcelona, but did not identify him.

Abouyaaqoub, 22, is suspected of ploughing a van through throngs of tourists and locals on Thursday on the busy Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona, killing 13 people.

He fled the scene on foot and stabbed to death a passer-by, hijacking his car to escape the city.

On Friday morning, other members of a terror cell he belonged to drove their car into pedestrians in the seaside town of Cambrils, with one of them stabbing a woman who later died.

All five occupants of the car were shot dead by police, with other members of the 12-man terror cell that organised the attacks detaindetained or believed dead.

Abouyaaqoub was the only one still at large. — AFP