Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Police arrest second person linked to French attack

Saturday March 24, 2018
06:38 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Beaming Hamilton can’t contain glee,  burns Vettel with ‘smile’ jibeBeaming Hamilton can’t contain glee,  burns Vettel with ‘smile’ jibe

Pakatan and Umno MPs join campaign against racismPakatan and Umno MPs join campaign against racism

French cop dies after supermarket shooting spreeFrench cop dies after supermarket shooting spree

The Edit: Study shows benefits of short bursts of exerciseThe Edit: Study shows benefits of short bursts of exercise

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Flowers and messages in tribute to the victim are seen in front of the Gendarmerie of Carcassonne, the day after a hostage situation in Trebes, France March 24, 2018. — Reuters picFlowers and messages in tribute to the victim are seen in front of the Gendarmerie of Carcassonne, the day after a hostage situation in Trebes, France March 24, 2018. — Reuters picPARIS, March 24 — Police arrested a second person overnight believed to be linked to an attack in southwestern France yesterday that led to the death of four people, a judicial source said today.

Another source said the man, a minor born in 2000, was a friend of the gunman, Redouane Lakdim, 25.

Police arrested a woman connected to the attacker on Friday, a French prosecutor said.

Lakdim, who was initially believed to have acted alone, held up a car, fired on police and seized hostages in a supermarket on Friday, in what President Emmanuel Macron called an act of “Islamist terrorism”.

A gendarme who voluntarily took the place of a hostage during the siege has died, France said earlier today. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram