Police arrest second person linked to French attack

Flowers and messages in tribute to the victim are seen in front of the Gendarmerie of Carcassonne, the day after a hostage situation in Trebes, France March 24, 2018. — Reuters picPARIS, March 24 — Police arrested a second person overnight believed to be linked to an attack in southwestern France yesterday that led to the death of four people, a judicial source said today.

Another source said the man, a minor born in 2000, was a friend of the gunman, Redouane Lakdim, 25.

Police arrested a woman connected to the attacker on Friday, a French prosecutor said.

Lakdim, who was initially believed to have acted alone, held up a car, fired on police and seized hostages in a supermarket on Friday, in what President Emmanuel Macron called an act of “Islamist terrorism”.

A gendarme who voluntarily took the place of a hostage during the siege has died, France said earlier today. — Reuters