Partial results: Right-wing parties lead Colombia vote

Gustavo Petro, presidential candidate, greets people after they cast their vote during the legislative elections in Bogota, Colombia March 11, 2018. — Reuters pic BOGOTA, March 12 — Right-wing parties opposed to a peace deal with leftist FARC former rebels were leading Colombia’s legislative elections but falling short of a majority in Congress, partial results showed this morning.

The Centro Democratico party of former president Alvaro Uribe, a fierce opponent of the peace agreement, polled the most votes, winning 19 seats in the Senate and 33 in the lower house.

Centrist and leftist parties had also polled strongly, according to the partial results, with more than 90 per cent of the votes counted. — AFP