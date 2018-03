Palestinian PM safe in Gaza after explosion near convoy, reports live TV

File picture shows Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah waving upon his arrival, in the northern Gaza Strip October 2, 2017. — Reuters picGAZA, March 13 — An explosion occurred on a Gaza road shortly after a convoy carrying Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah passed by today, a border official said, but live television showed he was unhurt and attending a scheduled event.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known. Hamadallah, who is based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, travelled to Gaza for the inauguration of a waste treatment plant. — Reuters