World

Pakistan’s new PM forms cabinet; Dar returns as finance minister

Friday August 4, 2017
12:09 PM GMT+8

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reviews the honour guard in Islamabad, Pakistan August 3, 2017. — Reuters pic Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reviews the honour guard in Islamabad, Pakistan August 3, 2017. — Reuters pic ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 — Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has finalised his cabinet after a reshuffle, local media and a senior government source said this morning, with Ishaq Dar returning as finance minister.

The cabinet, which was dissolved when Nawaz Sharif was ousted last Friday, contains most of the staunch allies of the toppled leader, English-language The News and Dawn newspapers reported.

A senior government official confirmed to Reuters the names.

Asif Khawaja, who was in charge of the defense as well as water and power ministries, has been appointed foreign minister, while Ahsan Iqbal, previously in charge of the planning commission, will take on the interior ministry portfolio.

Abbasi, former petroleum minister, has opted to keep a ministry portfolio and will head a new ministry that will see a merger of the energy and petroleum ministries. — Reuters 

