Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Pair of severed women’s legs found in Rome bin

Wednesday August 16, 2017
04:33 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

KL2017: Malaysia clinches first win in men’s water poloKL2017: Malaysia clinches first win in men’s water polo

The Edit: Johnny Depp delights kids at hospital as Jack SparrowThe Edit: Johnny Depp delights kids at hospital as Jack Sparrow

The Edit: Obama’s tweet now most liked everThe Edit: Obama’s tweet now most liked ever

The Edit: Epic GoT x ‘Star Wars’ mashupThe Edit: Epic GoT x ‘Star Wars’ mashup

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

This isn't the first time Rome's police had come across severed limbs. — Reuters picThis isn't the first time Rome's police had come across severed limbs. — Reuters picROME, Aug 16 — Two severed legs belonging to a woman were found inside a rubbish bag in a residential neighbourhood in northern Rome, Italian media reported today citing police sources. 

The grim discovery was made last night by a young woman who was rummaging through bins near a park. 

The legs had been severed at the groin but there was no trace of the rest of the body making identification of the victim difficult. 

Forensic experts were combing through surveillance footage from the neighbourhood, the reports said. 

In 2015, the city was shaken when a severed leg tattooed with the words “Today is a good day to die” was fished out of a tributary of the River Tiber, which flows through Rome.

That leg, which had been severed above the knee, belonged to a hardcore fan of the Rome football club Lazio who was a known drug user and had a criminal record. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline