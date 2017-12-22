Ousted Catalan leader demands ‘to be heard’ by EU

Carles Puigdemont arrives for a news conference in Brussels October 31, 2017. — Reuters picBRUSSELS, Dec 22 — Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont today demanded to be heard by the European Union after his separatist movement won a parliamentary majority in snap regional polls.

“I only demand to the European Commission or other European institutions, to listen, to listen to the Catalan people, not only the Spanish state,” he told reporters in Brussels.

The Commission has so far supported Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s position on the independence crisis.

“It has the right to sustain the Spanish position but I think it is necessary to listen to all the parties in this conflict. I think the Catalan people has the right to be listened to by the European Commission,” Puigdemont added. — AFP