Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Obama trumps Trump in Twitter Top 10 of 2017

Wednesday December 6, 2017
10:41 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Jamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assemblyJamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assembly

HK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensiveHK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensive

Australia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test caseAustralia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test case

The Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin starThe Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin star

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US President Barack Obama (right) greets President-elect Donald Trump at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as president on the West front of the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 20, 2017. — Reuters picUS President Barack Obama (right) greets President-elect Donald Trump at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as president on the West front of the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 20, 2017. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, Dec 6 — US President Donald Trump is perhaps the world’s most famous Twitter user, but the most popular post of 2017 was from... Barack Obama.

Three tweets by the former US leader made it onto Twitter’s Top 10 list of retweeted messages for this year but there were none from Trump despite his prolific use of the platform.

Trump was, however, the elected leader most tweeted about, Twitter said.

A tweet racking up the most “likes”, about 4.6 million as of today, came from Obama’s personal Twitter account on the day of a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The tweet showed a photo of a racially diverse group of children looking out a window at Obama as he smiled back, and bore a quote from Nelson Mandela.

The same Twitter post was the second most re-tweeted of the year, behind a tweet from a teenager trying to win a year’s supply of chicken nuggets from fast food chain Wendy’s. — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline