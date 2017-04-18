North Korea is ‘ready to react’ to war, says DPRK ambassador to UN (VIDEO)

Speaking at the United Nations headquarters in New York, North Korea’s Ambassador to the UN Kim In Ryong said the US airstrike on Syria was meant as a message to North Korea.

“Now there is a United States without hesitations, preparing a military attack at a sovereign state while claiming peace by strength. The recent US missile attack on Syria tells you well of it,” said Kim.

Kim insisted that North Korea, also called the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea), is ready for war with the US.

“If the United States dare to opt for military actions, the trying out of a preemptive military attack and removal of the headquarters, the DPRK is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the American. The prevailing, grave situation proves once again the DPRK was entirely just when it increased in every way its military capability for self defense and a preemptive attack with a nuclear force at its pivot.”

North Korea has conducted several missile and nuclear tests in defiance of UN sanctions and has said it has developed a missile that can strike the US mainland. Its latest missile test on Sunday failed a few seconds after launch.

US Vice President Mike Pence warned North Korea yesterday that recent US strikes in Syria, one of North Korea’s few close allies, and Afghanistan showed that the resolve of US President Donald Trump should not be tested. — Reuters