Nikki Haley denies designs on secretary of state job

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks during a meeting by the UN Security Council on North Korea at the UN headquarters in New York September 4, 2017. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, Sept 22 — US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tried to scotch speculation yesterday that she is gunning to become secretary of state, saying she is not interested in the role.

Facing questions about her political ambitions, the outspoken and charismatic diplomat said that “there is going to be chatter about things.”

Asked if she wanted to be secretary of state, Haley gave a definitive-sounding “no, I do not”.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s tenure at the State Department has been a rocky one, with diplomats uneasy at promised budget cuts and suffering low morale.

Haley was considered a potential running mate for Trump in 2016 and is tipped as a possible future presidential candidate herself.

“Ever since I was a legislator, people have talked about what I am trying to do and supposed to do,” said the former South Carolina governor and member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

“What I’m trying to do is do a good job and I’m trying to be responsible in my job and I’m trying to make sure that I inform the American people of everything that I know.”

“I’m trying to serve the president and this country the best I can, and if people want to take it to mean something else, that’s their issue,” she said. — AFP