NHC: Irma weakens into tropical depression (VIDEO)

FLORIDA, Sept 12 — Irma, having weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm, has further weakened to a tropical depression and is likely to degenerate into a remnant low by last night, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Tropical Depression Irma, about 150km south-southwest of Atlanta, Georgia packing maximum sustained winds of 55kph at present, continues to bring heavy rainfall across the southeastern United States, the NHC said. — Reuters

A girl dances beside high water levels after Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville, Florida, September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic