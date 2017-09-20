New Zealand PM up in polls ahead of election

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English speaks to members of the media in Wellington December 5, 2016. — Reuters picWELLINGTON, Sept 20 — New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English has enjoyed a late surge in popularity ahead of Saturday’s election, opening up a nine point lead on the Jacinta Ardern-led opposition, an opinion poll found today.

The 1News-Colmar Brunton poll put English's conservative National Party at 46 per cent, up six points on last week, while Ardern's centre-left Labour Party slumped seven points to 37 per cent.

Ardern’s rating as preferred prime minister also took a hit, down three points to 31 per cent while English rose five points to 37.

Even with support from the Greens, who were up one point to eight percent in the survey of 1,000 voters, Labour would still trail National.

It means both major parties would need support from Winston Peters, leader of the populist New Zealand First party, to form a government under the country’s proportional voting system.

Ardern’s poll slide comes after concerted attacks by National on the 37-year-old’s financial credibility, including accusations she was planning major tax rises.

She labelled this line of attack “mischievous and wrong”, saying Labour had committed to no tax increases if it won.

“There’s no doubt the negative campaign from National probably has had a bit of an effect,” she said.

Despite his improved figures, English said the election remained “neck-and-neck” and he was taking nothing for granted.

“The volatility in the polls shows there's an undecided vote there that is still going to make up its mind in the next few days,” he said.

English is seeking a fourth term for National, which won office in 2008, while Ardern is aiming to complete a stunning comeback for Labour since she became leader last month. — AFP