Netanyahu sees ‘many’ nations following US move on Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said under countries had been in contact about following in the US' lead. — Reuters picJERUSALEM, Dec 7 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that “many” countries would follow the United States in recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and that such contacts were already under way.

Speaking at Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Netanyahu did not name any of these countries. He said some might relocate their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before the US move, which the Trump administration expects to take several years. — Reuters