Nearly complete French vote count puts Macron, Le Pen in second round (VIDEO)

PARIS, April 24 — Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are leading in the official count of votes from the first round of France’s presidential election with 46 million tallied so far, figures from the Interior Ministry showed today.

With nearly all of France’s 47 million strong electorate accounted for, the figures put Macron on 23.82 per cent of votes and Le Pen on 21.58 per cent, conservative Francois Fillon at 19.96 per cent, and far-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon on 19.49 per cent. — Reuters

Supporters of Marine Le Pen react after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Lyon, France, April 23, 2017. — Reuters pic