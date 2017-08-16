N.Korea maps out detailed plan for missile launches (VIDEO)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reviews the plan for landing missiles near Guam in this undated still photo taken from video provided by KRT. — Reuters picSEOUL, Aug 16 — If Kim Jong Un's maps are anything to go by, plans to fire missiles into the waters near Guam look to be in line with the threat made by North Korea last week.

Zoom in on these pictures from state media and they show a trajectory starting on North Korea's east coast, home to its submarine base, and moving over Japan, before landing roughly 20 miles from the Guam shoreline.

Experts call it a message of confidence aimed at the the US, as well as evidence that Pyongyang has been studying the flight path closely.

According to state media, Kim currently has the launch on hold, waiting for America's next move.

But the US says its on him to cool the growing tensions.

“We continue to be interested in finding a way to get to a dialogue, but that's up to him,” says US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is denying claims that it supplied weapons technology to North Korea, saying its state-owned factory Yuzhmash hasn't created military grade ballistic missiles since the fall of the Soviet Union.

“I am one hundred per cent sure that it is totally fake news,” says Yuzhmash Deputy Director Oleh Lebedev.

US intelligence agencies say North Korea likely has the ability to produce its own missile engines without relying on imports, stoking fears that it could be approaching its goal of mastering an ICBM capable of hitting the US with a nuclear warhead.

All this while the US and South Korea prepare for more joint military drills on the Korean peninsula, which Pyongyang routinely describes as preparation for war. — Reuters