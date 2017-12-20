Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Myanmar blocks UN rights investigator just before visit

Wednesday December 20, 2017
04:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

JB murder victim had gang ties, long police record, sources sayJB murder victim had gang ties, long police record, sources say

Uber dealt fresh blow as EU court rules it’s a taxi serviceUber dealt fresh blow as EU court rules it’s a taxi service

Worry persists as Malaysia’s last female Sumatran Rhino refuses to eatWorry persists as Malaysia’s last female Sumatran Rhino refuses to eat

Haley warns US will note who backs anti-Jerusalem resolution at UNHaley warns US will note who backs anti-Jerusalem resolution at UN

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Myanmar has downplayed the anti-Muslim sentiments in the country, blaming the Rohingya for the unrest. — AFP picMyanmar has downplayed the anti-Muslim sentiments in the country, blaming the Rohingya for the unrest. — AFP picGENEVA, Dec 20 —Myanmar has told the UN independent investigator into human rights in the country that it will not cooperate with her or grant her access to the country for the rest of her tenure, she said in a statement today.

Yanghee Lee, UN special rapporteur, said she had been due to visit in January to assess human rights across Myanmar, including abuses against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State.

“This declaration of non-cooperation with my mandate can only be viewed as a strong indication that there must be something terribly awful happening in Rakhine, as well as in the rest of the country,” she said. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline