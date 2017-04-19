May’s election pitch: ‘Make me stronger’ for Brexit talks (VIDEO)

LONDON, April 19 — UK Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to millions of voters to strengthen her position in Brexit negotiations by backing her Conservative Party as she sought approval from lawmakers for a national election on June 8.

The premier said she would campaign to make the UK’s departure from the European Union a success and to “build a stronger Britain.” It was her first face-to-face clash with her main rival for power, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn, since she stunned the country by calling for a snap election today.

Before the campaign can formally begin, May needs lawmakers to vote by a two-thirds majority to dissolve Parliament and hold an election on June 8, three years earlier than scheduled. She’s almost certain to win the motion given that opposition legislators also support an early election.

A vote is expected around 2pm in London.

“Every vote for the Conservatives will make it harder for those who want to stop me from getting the job done,” May told a rowdy lower house during her weekly question and answer session. “Every vote for the Conservatives will make me stronger when I negotiate for Britain with the European Union.”

Until today, May had repeatedly ruled out holding an early election, saying there would be no national vote until 2020. She said she changed her mind on a walking holiday over the Easter break with her husband last week, after “reluctantly” concluding that the “game-playing” over Brexit among politicians in London would make negotiating much harder.

'Our fate'

With Conservatives as much as 21 points ahead of Labour in recent opinion polls, May is calculating she can increase her slim majority of just 17 lawmakers and win a strong mandate for her own policies on Brexit, tax, and education. Rebels in May’s party have opposed her on all these policy areas since she replaced David Cameron last July.

As she made her pitch for early election, May said she chose “to trust the people,” and urged lawmakers to do the same. “Let us lay-out our plans for Brexit, let us put forth our plans for the future of this great country, let us put our fate in the hands of the people and then let the people decide.”

May also wants an election now so she doesn’t have to be preparing for one in 2019, when the Brexit negotiations will be reaching their climax. Her team suggested she would have more room to make compromises with the EU without the pressure of facing voters in 2020.

Labour’s Corbyn made clear he’ll focus on May’s dramatic decision to reverse her position on an early election as a sign she won’t keep her promises. “We welcome the general election but this is a prime minister who promised there wouldn’t be one, a prime minister who cannot be trusted,” he told the Commons on Wednesday.

Speaking earlier, the premier suggested she won’t use the election to give voters more detail about the kind of Brexit she wants, instead asking them to trust her to deliver.

May said she had already set out her plans for Britain’s exit in a document published earlier in the year. She now needs a mandate from the voters, she said, and the election would give her one. — Bloomberg