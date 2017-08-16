Man found dead with stab wounds at Singapore’s Teck Whye Crescent

A man in his 30s was found dead at Teck Whye Crescent this morning. — Picture by Najeer Yusof/TODAYSINGAPORE, Aug 16 — A man in his 30s was found dead at Teck Whye Crescent this morning. TODAY understands that he was stabbed.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the incident at Block 165A Teck Whye Crescent at 4.45am and sent an ambulance.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police investigations are ongoing.

A woman who told TODAY she is the deceased’s girlfriend identified him as Roslan Zaini, 35.

Giving her name only as Azlin, she said they had been dating since May and she had rushed down to the scene after hearing from one of his friends that he was found motionless.

She claimed that Roslan’s housemate, a man called Rosli, is in police custody.

She understood there was a conflict between the two men, but did not know what they were arguing about.

TODAY understands the victim resides at unit 04-319 of Block 165A, which is a rental block.

This morning, the police were seen gathering evidence, which included a plastic hair tie, on the fourth storey.

One of the victim’s neighbour, Navin Ram, 24, told TODAY his brother and mother heard a loud commotion at about 4.30am.

They also heard a loud clanking sound, which sounded like metal hitting against the railings.

“Two to three men could be heard rushing and running down the stairs.

“They said: ‘Faster, run’ in Malay.

“A lady’s voice was also heard,” said Ram, who recognised the deceased.

He added that the victim has an identical twin who does not live with him.

Another neighoubour, housewife Sasha Nuraisah, 31, who was awake watching a Korean show at 4am, told TODAY she heard a woman shouting in Malay “You don’t be crazy”.

According to the neighbours, such “small tiffs and fights” usually occur at the unit which the deceased occupied with two to three other men.

The last time they heard such a commotion was a few months ago, therefore they did not open their windows to investigate the noise this morning.

Ram said he only discovered someone was hurt when he saw the deceased lying motionless by the pavement at the foot of the block at about 6am.

The victim’s body was removed from the pavement at 11am. — TODAY