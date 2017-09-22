Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Man dies after self immolation at New Zealand parliament

Friday September 22, 2017
07:57 AM GMT+8

New Zealand police investigate the report. — AFP picNew Zealand police investigate the report. — AFP picWELLINGTON, Sept 22 — A man who set himself on fire outside New Zealand’s parliament days ahead of a general election has died of his injuries, police said this morning.

The man turned himself into a human torch outside the Wellington building known as the Beehive yesterday afternoon, with police saying he later died after being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police have not identified the man and say his motivation was unknown, although media reports said he appeared to be staging a one-man protest outside parliament.

Radio New Zealand said witnesses reported seeing the man holding a placard relating to the family court.

Police have described the self immolation as “highly unusual and extremely unfortunate”.

New Zealand is in the midst of a tightly contested election campaign in which conservative Prime Minister Bill English is battling a challenge from centre-left rival Jacinda Ardern. — AFP

