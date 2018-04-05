Man arrested for making fake bomb threat on board Scoot flight

The Scoot flight has been en route to Thailand when it had to turn back because of the fake bomb throat. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, April 5 ― The police have arrested a 41-year-old man for making a false bomb threat on board a Scoot flight bound for Hat Yai, Thailand.

The incident, which took place this afternoon, saw two Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) fighter jets being scrambled to meet Scoot flight TR634 at the South China Sea, before escorting the aircraft back to Changi Airport.

After searching the plane and the belongings of the man, and his two travelling companions, the police found no threat.

In a statement, Scoot said the plane returned to Changi Airport safely after an “alleged bomb threat” and “the aircraft was escorted back to Singapore by RSAF and safely landed at 15.23hours”.

Flight TR634 was carrying 173 passengers and six crew members. Data from flight tracking sites showed the aircraft to be an Airbus A320.

Responding to TODAY’s queries, the local airline operator added that the flight will resume its journey to Hat Yai at 6.30pm.

“We’re working closely with the authorities for necessary follow-up to ensure the safety of our guests,” it said.

All passengers had disembarked the plane safely, the Singapore Police Force said.

Separately, in a Facebook post at about 4.30pm, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen praised the RSAF — whose F15SG fighter jets “took off within minutes” after the bomb threat — for their quick response.

Dr Ng said: “For our RSAF pilots who are on stand-by duties 24/7, every threat is considered real until proven otherwise. They keep us and our skies safe.” — TODAY