An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck 224 km southwest of Fiji. — file picBANGKOK, Jan 14 — An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck 224 km southwest of Fiji today, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there was no immediate tsunami warning.

There were also no immediate reports of any damage or casualties. — Reuters

