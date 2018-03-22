Madrid accuses Catalan separatists of ‘foul play’ before vote

Roger Torrent, Speaker of Catalan regional Parliament, delivers a statement in Barcelona March 21, 2018. ― Reuters picBARCELONA, March 22 ― Spain's justice minister accused Catalan separatists of “foul play” today as they prepared to appoint as new regional leader Jordi Turull, who is under probe over the independence drive and risks jail.

Speaking on Spanish radio, Rafael Catala accused Catalonia's separatists of seeking “a clash with the rule of law, with institutions” as the region remains without a fully-functioning government after months of turbulence over attempts to secede from Spain.

The speaker of Catalonia's majority separatist parliament Roger Torrent announced late yesterday he was calling an express session for Thursday at 1600 GMT where lawmakers would vote for the only candidate for the presidency, Turull.

A former Catalan government spokesman, Turull is the third separatist candidate to be proposed following failed bids by Catalonia's ousted president Carles Puigdemont and jailed pro-independence activist Jordi Sanchez, who withdrew yesterday.

Turull is under investigation over Catalonia's secession drive but so far remains free under bail.

This, however, may change on Friday as the 52-year-old and five other separatist leaders under probe are summoned in Madrid before a Supreme Court judge who will tell them what they are charged with.

The judge will also decide whether or not to remand them in custody pending a trial.

News of the summons prompted Torrent to call the express parliamentary session faced with what he dubbed the “interference” of the Supreme Court.

Catala retorted he was guilty of “foul play,” adding that calling an express session to appoint a candidate under investigation “shows there is no real desire to find solutions for the future, but only to continue muddying the playing field.”

The anti-independence, centrist Ciudadanos party also slammed the decision.

“No one wants him (Turull) as president, they only chose him to feed into the independence drive's victim mentality, because they don't have anything else left,” Ines Arrimadas, Ciudadanos's chief in Catalonia, told Spanish radio.

Separatist parties won regional elections in December called by Madrid after they attempted to secede, retaining their absolute majority in parliament.

But they have still not been able to form a government as their two previous candidates for the presidency proved problematic.

Puigdemont went into self-exile in Belgium after separatist lawmakers declared independence in October and Sanchez is in jail pending the probe into the secession drive.

As such Catalonia remains under direct rule from Madrid, imposed after the declaration. ― AFP