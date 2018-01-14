Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Overcast

World

Macron tells Netanyahu the Iran nuclear deal must be preserved

Sunday January 14, 2018
09:43 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Plane skids of runway on Black Sea coast, no passengers hurtPlane skids of runway on Black Sea coast, no passengers hurt

CEO: Lactalis formula salmonella scandal affected 83 countriesCEO: Lactalis formula salmonella scandal affected 83 countries

New airports framework to shorten wait for luggage, improve servicesNew airports framework to shorten wait for luggage, improve services

The Edit: Play it again, Miguel — ‘Coco’ guitars all the rage in MexicoThe Edit: Play it again, Miguel — ‘Coco’ guitars all the rage in Mexico

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech as part of the traditional epiphany cake ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 12, 2018. — Reuters pic French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech as part of the traditional epiphany cake ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 12, 2018. — Reuters pic PARIS, Jan 14 — French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and pressed the importance of maintaining Iran's nuclear accord, the Elysee Palace said yesterday.

“The president spoke of the importance of preserving the Iran nuclear deal, and the necessity for all parties to the agreement to respect the commitments they made,” the Elysee statement said.

The telephone exchange took place on Friday, but it was not immediately clear whether it came before or after US President Donald Trump gave the nuclear deal a final reprieve while warning European allies they had to work with him to "fix the terrible flaws" of the pact or face US withdrawal.

Iran says its nuclear programme is only for peaceful purposes and that it will stick to the accord as long as the other signatories respect it but will "shred" the deal if Washington pulls out.

Macron says he wants an “uncompromising” dialogue with Iran about its ballistic missile programme and he told Netanyahu that efforts concerning Iranian ballistics as well as its regional activities should continue. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline