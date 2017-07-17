Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

London Gatwick airport runway briefly closed after Air Canada plane’s tyre burst

Monday July 17, 2017
10:59 PM GMT+8

Tools

An Air Canada Boeing 767-300ER lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Louis NastroAn Air Canada Boeing 767-300ER lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Louis NastroLONDON, July 17 — The runway at Britain’s London Gatwick airport was briefly closed today after a plane’s tyre burst during take off, a spokesman for the airport said.

A runway inspection was ordered after an Air Canada flight was forced to return to the airport following the incident.

The runway had reopened, the Gatwick spokesman said. The airport’s website showed small delays for some flights.

Gatwick Airport said in a statement planes are currently using the airport’s back-up runway.

“We apologise as flights for the rest of the day will experience delay and there will be some cancellations,” the statement said. — Reuters

