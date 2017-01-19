LGBT have protest party outside Mike Pence’s home (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 — With loud music, hula hoops and rainbow-colored flags, hundreds danced at an event called the "Queer Dance Party", yesterday near the Vice President-elect Mike Pence's home in an upscale Washington, D.C. neighborhood to protest his stance on gay rights.

Pence, a staunch conservative, has fought against same-sex marriage and allowing gaypeople to serve openly in the military.

Mike Pence has campaigned against same-sex marriage. — Reuters pic

The event was organised by WERK for Peace and DisruptJ20 as part of a series of protests surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The president-elect said during his election campaign he embraced the LGBT community.

Pence, who was not at home during the protest, will be moving to his official residence at the United States Naval Observatory after he takes office on Friday (January 20). — Reuters