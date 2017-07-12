Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Let Liu go abroad for treatment, Germany tells China

Wednesday July 12, 2017
Members of the Australian Tibetan community stand together as they hold placards during a candlelight vigil for the Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo outside the Chinese embassy in Sydney July 12, 2017. ― Reuters picMembers of the Australian Tibetan community stand together as they hold placards during a candlelight vigil for the Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo outside the Chinese embassy in Sydney July 12, 2017. ― Reuters picBERLIN, July 12 ― Germany urged China today to allow Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo to leave the country to receive medical treatment abroad after the hospital treating him said his condition was critical.

“We appeal to the Chinese authorities to give priority to the humanitarian aspects of this case and to allow him .. to leave very quickly,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a news conference, adding Germany was deeply concerned by reports of Liu’s deteriorating condition.

Liu has late-stage liver cancer and two foreign doctors, one German, said at the weekend he was well enough to travel abroad. ― Reuters

