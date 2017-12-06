Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Leader of Northern Ireland’s DUP says will not be rushed on Brexit border text

Wednesday December 6, 2017
06:50 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Jamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assemblyJamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assembly

HK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensiveHK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensive

Australia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test caseAustralia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test case

The Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin starThe Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin star

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Foster said she considered getting the text right important instead of rushing the process.— Reuters picFoster said she considered getting the text right important instead of rushing the process.— Reuters picDUBLIN, Dec 6 — The leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster has said she would “not be rushed” on agreeing the text of a deal between Britain and the European Union on the future of the region’s border, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

In an interview with the newspaper, published today, Foster said she would not be rushed as it was more important to get the text right.

Foster, whose party props up the government of British Prime Minister Theresa May, on Monday said she would not support her legislation in parliament unless she changed the text of the agreement, which the EU is demanding before it allows Britain to move on to the next phase of Brexit talks. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline