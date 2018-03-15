Kurds: Syrian lawyer involved in Raqqa IS deal found dead

A convoy of Islamic State fighters and their families begins to depart from the Lebanon-Syria border zone in Qalamoun August 28, 2017. A lawyer involved in a deal that saw some IS jihadists given safe passage out of Raqqa was found dead today. — Reuters pic BEIRUT, March 15 — A prominent lawyer involved in a deal that saw some Islamic State jihadists given safe passage out of their Syrian bastion Raqqa last year was found dead today, authorities said.

Omar Alloush helped negotiate an agreement with tribal leaders that allowed some IS fighters to leave Raqqa before it was overrun by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces on October 17.

He was a senior member of the Raqqa Civil Council, a provisional administration for the city set up by the SDF.

The Democratic Union Party (PYD), the main Kurdish party whose armed wing dominates the SDF, gave no details of the circumstances of Alloush’s death.

“Omar Alloush was found dead at his home this morning,” the PYD said on Twitter.

The SDF captured Raqqa after a months-long campaign that saw them thrust south from their northern stronghold along the Turkish border with support from US-led air strikes and ground advisers.

Alloush served both as a publicist for the SDF and as a liaison officer with the US-led coalition.

Raqqa was the scene of some of the jihadists’ worst atrocities, including gruesome executions, public displays of corpses and sex slavery. — AFP