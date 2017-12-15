Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Kremlin: Putin and Trump agreed to exchange information on North Korea

Friday December 15, 2017
07:59 PM GMT+8

Tools

US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. — Reuters picMOSCOW, Dec 15 — The Kremlin said today that President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump had agreed in a phone call to exchange information about North Korea and cooperate on possible initiatives to resolve a crisis around the Asian nation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Putin and Trump had also spoken about establishing contacts with North Korea.

The two men had also talked about improving dialogue between Russia and the United States, Peskov said.

The Kremlin earlier today released a statement about the phone call between the two leaders. — Reuters

