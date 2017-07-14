Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Islamic State magazine names June attackers in Paris, Brussels

Friday July 14, 2017
09:04 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Fire destroys more than 50 stalls at ‘pasar gantung’ in TawauFire destroys more than 50 stalls at ‘pasar gantung’ in Tawau

The Edit: Pacific island wildlife under threatThe Edit: Pacific island wildlife under threat

The Edit: The sun is just like any other starThe Edit: The sun is just like any other star

The Edit: H&M announces Erdem collabThe Edit: H&M announces Erdem collab

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq holding an IS flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. —Reuters picA fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq holding an IS flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. —Reuters picCAIRO, July 14 — Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attempted militant attacks in Europe last month.

The group's monthly online magazine Rumiyah, issued yesterday, named Abu Maysun al-Faransi as the man who rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees on June 19.

The man, who was known to French security services, died in the incident and the Paris prosecutor's counter-terrorism unit.

Rumiyah also named Usamah Zaryuh as the man who set off a small explosion at Brussels' central train station on June 21. The man was shot and killed by security forces.

There were no casualties in either — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline