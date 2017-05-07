Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Islamic State attacks base where US advisers stationed in Iraq

Sunday May 7, 2017
04:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Penang’s Ghee Hiang to take its traditional pastries overseasPenang’s Ghee Hiang to take its traditional pastries overseas

Up to 80 more Chibok girls released from Boko HaramUp to 80 more Chibok girls released from Boko Haram

The Edit: Check Soaperlicious MY out if you love Lush CosmeticsThe Edit: Check Soaperlicious MY out if you love Lush Cosmetics

The Edit: Massive fan turnout for Donnie Yen in KuchingThe Edit: Massive fan turnout for Donnie Yen in Kuching

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Fighting is still going on in Mosul to dislodge the Islamic State. — Reuters picFighting is still going on in Mosul to dislodge the Islamic State. — Reuters picKIRKUK, May 7 — Multiple Islamic State suicide bombers attacked a base in northern Iraq where US military advisers are stationed, security sources said today.

Two militants detonated their vests at the entrance to the K1 base overnight, and the remaining three were killed by Kurdish peshmerga forces who control the Kirkuk area where it is situated.

“They were wearing uniforms like the Kurdish peshmerga and had shaved their beards to look like us,” one officer told Reuters, adding that two peshmerga had been killed in the attack. A further six were wounded.

Iraqi forces backed by a US-led coalition are fighting to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul, 140 km northwest of Kirkuk, but large pockets of territory remain under militant control, including Hawija, which is near the targeted base. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline