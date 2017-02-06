Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 7:23 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

IS ‘besieged’ in last bastion in Syria’s Aleppo province

Monday February 6, 2017
04:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Terengganu MB hospitalised after fall at KL equestrian centreTerengganu MB hospitalised after fall at KL equestrian centre

The Edit: Join Yuna and friends at Love Life Fest 2017The Edit: Join Yuna and friends at Love Life Fest 2017

ProjekMMO: Masjid tetap dibuka walau enam ditembak matiProjekMMO: Masjid tetap dibuka walau enam ditembak mati

Linkedln reveals top 10 most overused words on Malaysians’ profilesLinkedln reveals top 10 most overused words on Malaysians’ profiles

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A general view shows rising smoke after strikes near Aleppo citadel in Aleppo city December 3, 2016. ― Reuters picA general view shows rising smoke after strikes near Aleppo citadel in Aleppo city December 3, 2016. ― Reuters picBEIRUT, Feb 6 — The Islamic State group was “completely besieged” in Al-Bab after forces loyal to Syria’s regime cut off a road into the jihadists’ last major stronghold in Aleppo province, a monitor said today.

“Al-Bab is now completely besieged by the regime from the south, and the Turkish forces and rebels from the east, north and west,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It came after “the regime’s forces and allied militia seized the only and last main road used by the jihadists between Al-Bab and Raqa,” Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP, referring to the jihadists’ de facto capital in Syria.

Regime forces were backed by fighters from Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah and by Russian artillery, said the Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources on the ground for its reports.

The town of Al-Bab, 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of the border with Turkey, is seen as a prize by nearly all sides in the complex war.

The regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has refocused on IS since fully recapturing Aleppo city in December, in the biggest blow to rebels who have been fighting to topple his regime since 2011.

IS is among several jihadist movements that have shot to prominence during the conflict, which has left more than 310,000 people dead and has forced millions more from their homes.

Assad’s forces were also locked in fighting with IS in the central province of Homs at the weekend, the Observatory said.

It reported that the troops had captured the Hayyan oilfield west of the celebrated desert city of Palmyra.

They also fought back against IS around Al-Seen military airport northeast of Damascus, said the monitoring group.  — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline