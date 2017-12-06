Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Iraq opposed to possible Trump decision to move US embassy to Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Wednesday December 6, 2017
08:04 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
December 06, 2017
10:28 AM GMT+8

Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaking in Baghdad October 23, 2017. — Reuters picIraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaking in Baghdad October 23, 2017. — Reuters picBAGHDAD, Dec 6 — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said yesterday that his government is opposed to US President Donald Trump possibly moving the United States embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and warned of such a decision’s ramifications.

Abadi’s comments at a weekly news conference joined a mounting chorus of voices saying the move would unleash turmoil.

A senior US official told Reuters last week that Trump was also likely to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The European Union, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the Arab League all warned any such declaration would have repercussions across the region. — Reuters

