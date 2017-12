Iran: UN Jerusalem vote a resounding global ‘No’ to US intimidation

Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is expected to meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss Iranian oil sales, Aug 28, 2014. — Reuters picANKARA, Dec 22 — The United Nations General Assembly’s vote on Jerusalem today was a clear international rejection of U.S. President Donald Trump administration’s “thuggish intimidation”, the Iranian foreign minister said on Twitter.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said on his Twitter feed: “A resounding global NO to Trump regime’s thuggish intimidation at #UN”. — Reuters