Iowa family of four found dead in Mexico killed by gas (VIDEO)

Sunday March 25, 2018
08:40 AM GMT+8

MEXICO CITY, March 25 — An Iowa family of four found dead at their vacation condominium in a Mexican seaside resort suffocated from gas, according to autopsies, local authorities said yesterday.

There were no signs of foul play or suicide, Quintana Roo state prosecutors said in a statement. Civil protection experts examined the condo’s gas installations and would issue their findings later, the statement said.

The bodies of Kevin Sharp, 41, his 38-year-old wife, Amy, and their children Sterling, 12, and Adrianna, 7, of Creston, Iowa, were discovered early on Friday by authorities in the small coastal resort on Akumal on the Yucatan Peninsula, about an hour from Cancun.

A spokeswoman for the state prosecutor’s office said officials could not comment on whether the owner of the condo could face any liability until after investigations were completed. — Reuters

Amy Marie Sharp poses for a selfie, with her son Sterling, daughter Adriana and husband Kevin, in this picture uploaded to Facebook on August 22, 2015. — Reuters picAmy Marie Sharp poses for a selfie, with her son Sterling, daughter Adriana and husband Kevin, in this picture uploaded to Facebook on August 22, 2015. — Reuters pic

