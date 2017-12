Indonesia condemns US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israeli capital (VIDEO)

Bogor, Dec 7 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo, leader of the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, today condemned the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the United States’ unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and asks the US to reconsider the decision,” Widodo told a news conference.

“This can rock global security and stability,” he said. — Reuters

Indonesian President Joko Widodo makes a statement on the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia December 7, 2017. — AFP pic