Illegal rhino horns seized at Changi Airport; Vietnamese man assisting in investigations

Pieces of rhino horn were found in the luggage in Singapore. — Picture by AVA via TODAYSINGAPORE, Sept 1 — A Vietnamese man has been detained by the authorities at Changi Airport yesterday after eight pieces of rhino horn were seized from his luggage.

In a joint media release today, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) — acting on a tip-off — collaborated with the Singapore Customs and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority and stopped the 29-year-old, who was transiting in Singapore during his flight from Dubai to Laos.

His luggage was inspected and eight pieces of cut rhino horns, concealed as gifts, were found and seized.

Under Singapore law, it is an offence to illegally import, export or re-export, transit, possess, sell, offer or advertise for sale, or display to public any illegal wildlife species, including their parts and derivatives.

Offenders may face a fine of up to S$500,000 (RM1.5 million) and/or two years imprisonment, and the forfeiture of the contraband.

The AVA said the suspect is assisting them with investigations.

The Singapore government adopts a zero tolerance stance on the use of Singapore as a conduit to smuggle endangered species and their parts and derivatives.

In 2014, a man was sentenced to 15 months’ jail for smuggling eight pieces of rhino horns while in transit through Singapore.

The public can also alert AVA of any suspected cases of illegal wildlife trade, and provide information through online feedback form or call us at 6805 2992. All information shared with AVA will be kept strictly confidential. — TODAY