Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Illegal rhino horns seized at Changi Airport; Vietnamese man assisting in investigations

Friday September 1, 2017
05:16 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Warming trend as Australia records hottest winter everThe Edit: Warming trend as Australia records hottest winter ever

The Edit: How the code of silence is affecting Indian assault victimsThe Edit: How the code of silence is affecting Indian assault victims

Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Aidiladha in spirit of sacrificeMuslims in Malaysia celebrate Aidiladha in spirit of sacrifice

The Edit: Check out the hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘Face/Off’The Edit: Check out the hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘Face/Off’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Pieces of rhino horn were found in the luggage in Singapore. — Picture by AVA via TODAYPieces of rhino horn were found in the luggage in Singapore. — Picture by AVA via TODAYSINGAPORE, Sept 1 — A Vietnamese man has been detained by the authorities at Changi Airport yesterday after eight pieces of rhino horn were seized from his luggage.

In a joint media release today, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) — acting on a tip-off — collaborated with the Singapore Customs and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority and stopped the 29-year-old, who was transiting in Singapore during his flight from Dubai to Laos.

His luggage was inspected and eight pieces of cut rhino horns, concealed as gifts, were found and seized.

Under Singapore law, it is an offence to illegally import, export or re-export, transit, possess, sell, offer or advertise for sale, or display to public any illegal wildlife species, including their parts and derivatives.

Offenders may face a fine of up to S$500,000 (RM1.5 million) and/or two years imprisonment, and the forfeiture of the contraband.

The AVA said the suspect is assisting them with investigations.

The Singapore government adopts a zero tolerance stance on the use of Singapore as a conduit to smuggle endangered species and their parts and derivatives.

In 2014, a man was sentenced to 15 months’ jail for smuggling eight pieces of rhino horns while in transit through Singapore.

The public can also alert AVA of any suspected cases of illegal wildlife trade, and provide information through online feedback form or call us at 6805 2992. All information shared with AVA will be kept strictly confidential. — TODAY

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline