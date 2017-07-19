Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Hungary bomb threat halts international trains

Wednesday July 19, 2017
11:02 PM GMT+8

More than 18 trains have already been searched . — Reuters picMore than 18 trains have already been searched . — Reuters picBUDAPEST, July 17 — Hungarian police today inspected all international trains entering the country after receiving an anonymous bomb threat, sparking major travel delays.

“An unidentified male called to say that he had placed a bomb on an international train travelling through Hungary,” police said in a statement.

As many as 20,000 Hungarian and international travellers were affected by the delays lasting up to three hours, according to the national railway station company (MAV).

By this afternoon, more than 18 trains had already been searched before being allowed to continue their journeys, with no explosives found so far.

The checks will be carried out until midnight, MAV said. — AFP

