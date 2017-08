Hong Kong’s Umbrella Movement leaders jailed

Student leaders Lester Shum, Alex Chow, Joshua Wong and Nathan Law hold hands as they walk into the High Court to face verdict on charges relating to the 2014 pro-democracy Umbrella Movement, also known as Occupy Central protests, in Hong Kong, China August 17, 2017. — Reuters picHONG KONG, August 17 — Three high-profile young leaders of Hong Kong's huge Umbrella Movement rallies in 2014 were jailed today for their role in the pro-democracy protests.

Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow were sentenced to six months, eight months and seven months respectively after a court upped their previous non-custodial sentences.

Activists say the case is more proof that Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city. — AFP