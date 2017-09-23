Health secretary’s private jet use wasn’t cleared by White House

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price (pic) is reported to have taken at least 24 flights on private airplanes since he became a cabinet secretary in February. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 23 — The White House says it didn’t sign off on what are reportedly at least two dozen private-jet trips taken by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price that are now under review by the department’s inspector general.

Politico said this week that Price took at least 24 flights on private airplanes since he became a cabinet secretary in February. The trips have cost taxpayers more than US$300,000 (RM1.26 million) and were a sharp departure from Price’s predecessors, who typically used commercial flights in the continental US, according to the news outlet.

“The White House doesn’t sign off for cabinet travel so would direct you to HHS for any comments,” said Sarah Sanders, a spokeswoman for the White House.

The health department defended the trips, saying Price’s schedule was difficult and his workdays long.

“Within an incredibly demanding schedule full of 13+ hour days, every effort is being made to maximise Secretary Price’s ability to travel outside Washington to meet with the American people and carry out HHS’s missions,” said Charmaine Yoest, an HHS spokeswoman.

“The travel department continues to check every possible source for travel needs including commercial, but commercial travel is not always feasible.”

On Wednesday, Democrats on the House’s Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means committees called for an investigation into Price’s travel by the Office of Inspector General at HHS.

“American taxpayers deserve assurances that their tax dollars are not wasted by the government’s highest officials, and we are committed to holding Secretary Price to his stated pledges to reduce waste throughout the Department,” the Democratic lawmakers said in a letter. — Bloomberg