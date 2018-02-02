Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Guatemala volcano eruption subsides after 20 hours

Friday February 2, 2018
10:34 AM GMT+8

The Fuego volcano spews ash, as seen from the city of Alotenango in Sacatepequez departament, 65 km southeast of Guatemala City, on February 1, 2018. — AFP picThe Fuego volcano spews ash, as seen from the city of Alotenango in Sacatepequez departament, 65 km southeast of Guatemala City, on February 1, 2018. — AFP picGUATEMALA CITY, Feb 2 — The eruption of a volcano near the Guatemalan capital subsided yesterday after 20 hours of activity that rained ash on nearby communities and prompted an orange alert, a spokesman said.

The eruption of the Volcan de Fuego (“Fire Volcano”) sent ash towering 1.7km into the sky and raining down on at least eight communities, said David de Leon, an emergency services spokesman.

Authorities announced an orange alert earlier yesterday, and schools near the volcano, which is 35km southwest of Guatemala City, were shut.

The Volcan de Fuego, one of three active volcanos in Guatemala, triggered alarm in September 2012 when it erupted, causing the evacuation of 10,000 residents living nearby.

It is located very close to Antigua Guatemala, a colonial-era town very popular with tourists in the Central American country. — AFP

