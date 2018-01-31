Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

France’s Macron warns Turkey over Syrian operation

Wednesday January 31, 2018
05:41 PM GMT+8

Emmanuel Macron has warned Turkey against making excuses to invade Syria. — AFP picEmmanuel Macron has warned Turkey against making excuses to invade Syria. — AFP picPARIS, Jan 31 — French President Emmanuel Macron warned Turkey that its operation against Kurdish militias in northern Syria should not become an excuse to invade the country and said he wanted Ankara to coordinate its action with its allies.

“If it turns out that this operation takes a turn other than to fight a potential terrorist threat to the Turkish border and becomes an invasion operation, (then) this becomes a real problem for us,” Macon said in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper published today. — Reuters

