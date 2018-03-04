Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

France says Iran ballistic missile programme a major concern

Sunday March 4, 2018
08:50 PM GMT+8

Iran's nuclear ambitions have long been a point of contention with other countries. — AFP picIran's nuclear ambitions have long been a point of contention with other countries. — AFP picPARIS, March 4  — France’s foreign ministry said today that Iran’s ballistic missile programme was a major concern, a day before foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was due to visit Tehran.

The ministry said it wanted Iran to contribute in a “positive” manner to solving crises in the Middle-East.

“In this regard the crisis in Syria and the humanitarian situation there will particularly be discussed along with other regional issues where Iran is involved (Yemen, Libya, Iraq)”, the ministry added. — Reuters

