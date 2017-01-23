Four more bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in Iran

Iranian light candles and lay flowers in front of a fire station in downtown Teheran on January 20, 2017, in honour of the trapped firefighters. — AFP pic

TEHERAN, Jan 23 — Iranian rescuers have recovered four bodies from the rubble of a high-rise building in Teheran that collapsed last week after a fire, bringing the death toll to at least seven, with more than 20 people still missing, state television reported today.

“Four bodies were found and turned over to the coroner’s office for identification,” Esmail Farahani, deputy head of Iran’s Emergency Medical Services, told state TV.

Farahani said the bodies were located in the basement of the 17-storey Plasco shopping mall, which crumbled after catching fire on Thursday, trapping as many as 30 people, many of them firefighters.

Rescue officials have said they were unlikely to find any survivors due to the extreme heat caused by fires that reignited as debris was removed.

Managers of the building, which was built 54 years ago, had ignored repeated warnings about poor safety standards and the building’s weak structure, Teheran’s mayor, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, has said.

Authorities have estimated the damage at about US$500 million (RM2.2 billion), and said that most of the shops and businesses were not insured because safety standards had not been met. — Reuters